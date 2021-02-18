Hawai’i Baptist Academy and Kamehameha will play exhibition basketball series this weekend

As many around the state await word on the status of league organized spring sports, a pair of ILH basketball programs will compete this weekend in exhibition games.

Hawaii Baptist Academy and Kamehameha will have their boys and girls basketball teams face off in a home and home series. Kamehameha will host the first doubleheader on Friday with HBA playing host on Saturday.

The games which are not being played as an Interscholastic League of Honolulu event despite both schools being ILH members. The private institutions will cover all liability as a “school experience”.

All student athletes, coaches, referees, and other officials have been undergoing COVID-19 testing and health and safety protocols are being used with no fans in attendance for any of the games.

Families will be able to watch the games though virtually through a live stream which will be available at the home school’s website.

The games will begin on Friday at 4pm at Kamehameha’s Kekuhaupio Gymnasium. Saturday’s games will start at 12:30pm at Dan Liu Gymnasium.

Currently, O’ahu public schools are unable to attempt to host similar exhibition games against other schools because extracurricular activities are still currently suspended by the Department of Education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the HBA/Kamehameha series, the Warriors girls basketball team has two more exhibition games scheduled as they will host Hanalani on Tuesday before playing at Maryknoll on Friday.