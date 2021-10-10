Hawaii Athletics Circle of Honor: Robert Kekaula

The late Robert Kekaula left an indelible mark on both the Hawaii and national sports scene as the play-by-play broadcaster for the University of Hawaii football team during his final years.

But well before that, Kekaula became a Hawaii sports icon during his time at KHNL and KITV, a three-decade run that started in the 1980s.

Kekaula, a Kona native and Kamehameha Schools alum, was unforgettable to those who had the privilege of knowing him.

“He was so confident in the fact that he was different from everybody else,” local sports broadcaster Kanoa Leahey said. “We connected because he really believed that this guy was representing who he was as genuinely as anybody out there.

“We always say larger than life literally, figuratively, but he really, I think, had a brand that coincided and actually partnered with the University of Hawaii football program itself. You had this unique football program in the middle of the pacific ocean that was different than any other program in the country, and you had this announcer, this broadcaster, who was different from anybody else.

“It wasn’t just this surface level, big braddah, local braddah mentality, there was a soulfulness to what he did. That kind of artistry cannot just be cast aside and dismissed. I think that’s also to what added to what made him so special.”

Kekaula, who will be remembered for his passion for Rainbow Warrior football among many other things, had endless pride in his work as the voice of the team and it showed whenever he was on the call.

“It was a dream for me because he’s a Big Island boy too and so for me, it meant a lot,” Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and former UH star John Ursua said. “You could tell he really loved it and how much passion he put in it so for me, he’ll always be remembered and he’s just one of the fan favorites.

“We’ll miss him but we’ll never forget him, his voice, his style, the passion that he brought. He didn’t just wake up and just say, ‘Aw man, I gotta go to work.’ For him, it was like, ‘This is what I want to do, this is what I was called to do.’ We’ll remember him forever.”

Added former Hawaii coach June Jones: “I don’t think anybody loved the university more than Robert Kekaula. He enjoyed our 06-07 season more than anybody I think on the island.”

On top of his involvement in sports broadcasting, Kekaula was also a gifted artist and actor.

“He could get off air, he’d grab his ukulele, he’s already playing and the other anchors are taking off their microphones,” former KITV sports director Brandi Higa said. “He had a love for music but he had a love for people and that’s kind of why people loved watching him. He did a lot for the newsroom.”

Behind the scenes, Kekaula became a trusted figure in many circles involving UH athletics. And now, the UH-Manoa alum will forever be a part of the school’s history as he joins the Circle of Honor.