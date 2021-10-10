Hawaii Athletics Circle of Honor: Ed Wong

For his contributions to the University of Hawaii Athletics department, Ed Wong is the latest inductee in the UH Circle of Honor.

Wong founded Na Koa in 1987, the school’s first avenue to raise funds for the football team other than the department-wide Koa Anuenue program.

“If we needed money we would go to Alec (Waterhouse), but a lot of the heavy lifting was done by Ed,” former UH football coach Bob Wagner said.

Wong was also instrumental in convincing June Jones to become the University of Hawaii football coach in 1999, even though Jones was set to become the head coach of the NFL’s then-San Diego Chargers.

“He told me he looked at June and said one thing: It’s your destiny. That’s all he said. It’s your destiny,” Wong’s close friend Clyde Umaki recalled. “And the next day, June called and said ‘I am all in.'”

Unfortuneately, Wong passed away just two seasons into Jones’ tenure at UH, but his contributions to the university live on to this day through Na Koa.