Hawaii Athletics Circle of Honor: Colt Brennan

Colt Brennan’s reach knew no bounds during his time as the University of Hawaii’s quarterback.

In 2006 and 2007, Brennan became the face of the most successful run in program history. His 58 touchdown passes were an NCAA record, while in 2007, he led the Warriors to an unblemished 12-0 regular season record and a spot in the Sugar Bowl.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

While doing so, Brennan also inspired a generation of quarterbacks on the islands, as told to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello:

Marcus Mariota:

“Colt Brennan was somebody that was an inspiration to me and to a lot of people. Words really can’t express what he meant. Growing up, I used to go to the games, watching the highlights, him and Jason Rivers and Davone Bess and all those guys catching the rock for him. For me, it gave me aspirations. It gave me dreams. … I think about his family, I think about the people he’s impacted, the entire state of Hawaii, the community, I just wih his family the best and know that we’re thinking about him and our prayers, our thoughts, our love go to his Ohana and again, may he rest in peace.”

McKenzie Milton:

“If I’m being honest, he might be the biggest reason I’ve had the success I had. Who he was kind of overflowed into everybody on that Hawaii football team and everybody in the state, I feel like we all embodied Colt in a way. He just made us all believe. He made me as a young kid have a vision and instilled memories in me for what I want to accomplish one day. … We’re all hurting. Colt did a lot for our state. We need to be grateful for him and the time that we had with him.”

Tua Tagovailoa:

“He’s definitely someone that I’ve looked up to growing up. It’s very sad to see that this had happened. When you look back at those times as a little kid growing up, you always want to get to those guys that have the center of attention, and Colt Brennan was that guy. I wanted his autograph, I wanted to know him. I would say he’s the epitome, in a way, of the Aloha spirit. Not being from Hawaii but embracing that Aloha spirit and pretty much becoming a native of Hawaii.”

Chevan Cordeiro:

“To be honest, he’s probably the real reason why local boys are UH fans. He really brought us to the game. He’s the reason we went to the game. He was the quarterback and he was the main reason why the team was one of the top in the nation. He’s the reason why we came here. He’s the reason why we want to make the team exactly how it was before.”

“That’s a legendary number. Always. We want to play well for him. Just looking at it, 15, you already know it’s Colt Brennan.”