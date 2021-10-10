Hawaii Athletics Circle of Honor: Amber Kaufman

Amber Kaufman earned her spot in the Hawaii Athletics Circle of Honor by displaying excellence in two separate sports for the Rainbow Wahine.

In Track & Field, the San Jose, Calif. native was the 2010 national champion in high jump, capping a career that earned her multiple All-America and All-WAC honors.

On the volleyball court, Kaufman was a three-year starter for the Wahine, earning All-AVCA honors as a senior.

“She could really elevate off one foot, not like most people, most people need two feet, but Amber was really terrific behind the setter, going off one foot,” former UH coach Dave Shoji said. “It kind of helped her high jumping, or vise versa, I don’t know which. I will remember her as being a very offensive player.”

Among her many memories at UH, Kaufman will always remember her high jump national championship. Along with her spot in the Circle of Honor, it will be entrenched in the history books forever.

“No one can ever take that away from you,” Kaufman said. “At one point in time, I can always say that I was the best. However humble you want to be all the time, it’s like ‘Yeah, I did that,’ and that happened.”