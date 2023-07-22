The University of Hawaii athletics department has launched a new partnership with Fanatics, one of the world’s most prominent online merchandise sites.

Fanatics will operate as the official online merchandise outlet for UH-Manoa athletics.

The new Hawaii athletics online store is now live.

“We’re excited to announce a partnership with Fanatics, a leader in collegiate sports merchandising,” new UH athletics director Craig Angelos said in a state. “Through this partnership, we’ll expand our brand to fans and alumni around the world. Fanatics provides a best-in-class shopping experience and our fans will have greater access to a wider variety of apparel and merchandise.”