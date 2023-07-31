Former University of Hawaii baseball standout Josh Rojas has been traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Seattle Mariners.

Rojas was part of a package that included Dominic Canzone and Ryan Bliss in exchange for Mariners closer Paul Sewald.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In Seattle, Rojas will join fellow UH baseball alumnus Kolten Wong.

Throughout his major league career, Rojas has proved to be versatile defensively, playing second base, third base, shortstop, outfield and even pitcher.

Sewald played collegiately at San Diego under current Hawaii head coach Rich Hill.