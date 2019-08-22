Hawaii advances to Little League World Series U.S. Championship Game with 12-9 win over Virginia

Central East Maui advanced to the Little League World Series United States Championship Game with a 12-9 win over Virginia today in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hawaii took an early 5-0 lead after putting the pressure on Virginia’s defense right out of the gate, forcing the team from South Siding into multiple fielding errors.

Virginia also had an offensive surge in the first inning, pulling the game back to 6-2.

In the third inning, momentum changed hands.

Hawaii extended its lead to 8-2 and seemingly put the game out of reach before South Riding found its offense and put the game back on level terms at 8-8 in a six-run inning.

With the game on the line, the side out of Wailuku, Maui kept its cool and began the fourth inning with a leadoff double before Shiloh Gilliland came up big with an RBI-single to put Hawaii up 9-8.

After holding Virginia scoreless in the bottom of the fourth inning, Hawaii got back in the batter’s box at the top of the fifth with Jaren Pascual scoring two runners off a two-RBI double. A fielding error on a routine ground ball put the game out of reach at 12-8 just moments later.

With the win, Hawaii will take on the winner of Virginia vs. Louisiana on Saturday in the U.S. Championship Game. First pitch is set for 9:30 a.m. HST.