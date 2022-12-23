With a chance to make history and punch a ticket into the championship game of a tournament it has hosted annually since 2009, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team seized the moment and prevailed over Washington State 62-51 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

Hawaii improves to 8-3 for the 2022 season and will face SMU in the championship game on Christmas Day at 3:30 p.m., while Washington State drops to 5-7 and will face Utah State in the third place game.

After getting past Pepperdine in Thursday’s first round matchup, the Rainbow Warriors started sluggishly, as the Cougars led by as much as 18-10 with nine minutes left in the first half.

But with another balanced offensive effort and stifling defense, the Rainbow Warriors earned their signature win of the 2022-2023 season behind Samuta Avea’s 19 points and JoVon McClanahan’s 16 points, six rebounds and game-high four assists, one night after McClanahan had a career-high of 17 points against Pepperdine. Additionally, freshman center Mor Seck gave UH a sizable lift off the bench with six rebounds in the first half.

TJ Bamba had a game-high 19 points on 6-for-18 shooting for Washington State, which was held to a subpar 18-for-59 day from the field as a team.

Though it has hosted the tournament annually since 2009, with the exception of 2020, Hawaii has never played a Diamond Head Classic championship game. That will change on Sunday when the Rainbow Warriors take on the Mustangs in a battle of former old WAC foes.