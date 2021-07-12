Hawaii ace Aaron Davenport selected by Cleveland in 2021 MLB Draft

University of Hawaii ace pitcher Aaron Davenport has been selected by Cleveland’s baseball organization during the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Davenport was the 186th overall selection of the draft, which comes with a signing bonus slot value of $259,400, though Davenport’s bonus has yet to be disclosed.

Davenport has two years of college eligibility remaining but will not remain with the University of Hawaii in order to begin his professional baseball career.

Cleveland’s farm system also features Kailua alum Joey Cantillo and former UH pitcher Cade Smith.