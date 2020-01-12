Hawaii 5-0 as ‘Bows sweep Grand Canyon

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team improved to 5-0 with a 25-15, 25-20, 25- sweep over Grand Canyon on Saturday, the final night of the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic.

The Rainbow Warriors have now won 15 straight sets to open their 2020 season. On Saturday, Rado Parapunov led UH with a game-high 13 kills to go with four digs and three blocks.

Redshirt senior James Anastassiades made his first career start in the place of outside hitter Colton Cowell, who injured his calf on Friday night and was out for precautionary reasons.

Christian Janke had nine kills for Grand Canyon.

Hawaii wins the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic, with Patrick Gasman, Cowell, Jakob Thelle representing UH on the All-Tournament team. Also making All-Tournament was Harvard’s Campbell Schoenfeld, Emmanuel’s Don Thompson and GCU’s Camden Gianni. Parapunov was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

The Rainbow Warriors will now hit the road and will face No. 6 Lewis in Romeoville, Ill. next Friday. It is the same Lewis program that the ‘Bows faced in the 2019 national semifinals last May.