The University of Hawaii soccer team played Cal State Fullerton to a 1-1 draw on the road on Thursday night.

Hawaii took a 1-0 lead with one minute left in the first half on a goal from Zoe Park, but CSUF tied the match in the 85th minute on a shot from Jenae Perez.

After Thursday’s match, Hawaii is now 2-2-3 overall and 1-0-1 in Big West Conference play, while Cal State Fullerton is 2-4-5 overall and 0-1-1 in conference matches.

Hawaii will remain on the road for a Sunday match at UC Riverside at 4 p.m. HST.