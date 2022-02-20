Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo ties NCAA home run record

Oklahoma runner Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates her home run against McNeese with head coach Patty Gasso, left, as she rounds third base during an NCAA softball game in the Houston Classic Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

Hauula native and Campbell alum Jocelyn Alo slugged her way to history on Sunday, hitting her 95th career home run to tie an NCAA record.

On Sunday, the No. 1 Oklahoma softball team improved to 10-0 with an 8-0 mercy rule over Texas State to cap its weekend at the Houston Classic. After belting four home runs in a doubleheader on Saturday, Alo entered Sunday with 94 career home runs — one away from tying Lauren Chamberlain’s career record of 95 and two away from surpassing it.

Alo hit a home run in her first at-bat to tie Chamberlain, a former Sooner, in the NCAA history books. She ended up going 1-for-3 against the Bobcats, but is still hitting a scorching .485 with seven home runs through 10 games.

Oklahoma wrapped up play for the week and does not take the field again until the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Friday, where it takes on Cal State Fullerton at 10:30 a.m. HST and Long Beach State at 1 p.m. All games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic will be streamed on FloSoftball.

Alo, the reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, also guided the Sooners to a national championship in 2021.

The Sooners will also make a trip to Hawaii to take on UH in the Rainbow Wahine Classic, with games against the hosts on March 11 at 6 p.m. and on March 12 at noon. Both games will take place at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.