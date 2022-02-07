Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo selected to represent Team USA in Canada Cup

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – JUNE 09: Jocelyn Alo #78 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series Championship against the Florida St. Seminoles at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Sooners won 6-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Many believed that softball superstar and Hauula native Jocelyn Alo, the defending USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, should have represented Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics last summer. However, the roster was announced in 2019, back when Alo only played two years of college ball.

Alo finally gets her chance. The Oklahoma senior, who is eight home runs away from breaking the NCAA career record, was selected to the USA roster for the Canada Cup, which will take place in Canada’s British Columbia province from June 20 to June 26.

“Obviously, USA has been my dream for a long time.” #Hawaii’s @78jocelyn_alo named to @usasoftball team for upcoming tournaments in Canada and Japan later this year. This is the 1st time the slugger from #Hauula has made the national team. Alo & OU open their season thur vs UCSB. pic.twitter.com/RWO9WtmLCg — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) February 7, 2022

Between now and then, Alo hopes to help guide the Sooners to their second consecutive NCAA title.

Alo’s final collegiate softball season will come with a Hawaii homecoming as the Sooners are set to take part in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic. Oklahoma will take on Hawaii on March 11 and 12.