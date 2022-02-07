Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo selected to represent Team USA in Canada Cup

Many believed that softball superstar and Hauula native Jocelyn Alo, the defending USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, should have represented Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics last summer. However, the roster was announced in 2019, back when Alo only played two years of college ball.
Alo finally gets her chance. The Oklahoma senior, who is eight home runs away from breaking the NCAA career record, was selected to the USA roster for the Canada Cup, which will take place in Canada’s British Columbia province from June 20 to June 26.
Between now and then, Alo hopes to help guide the Sooners to their second consecutive NCAA title.
Alo’s final collegiate softball season will come with a Hawaii homecoming as the Sooners are set to take part in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic. Oklahoma will take on Hawaii on March 11 and 12.