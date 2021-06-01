Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates hitting solo home run during the third inning of an NCAA softball game against the Washington on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma won 4-2. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Campbell alumna and Hauula native Jocelyn Alo has been named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year for the 2021 season.

Alo currently has 30 home runs and 82 RBIs with a .487 batting average for the No. 1 University of Oklahoma softball team in 2021. The Sooners, who are 50-2, begin play at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday against James Madison at 6 a.m. HST. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Alo blasted two home runs off fellow POY finalist Gabbie Plain during last week’s super regionals, going 4-for-5 over the weekend as the Sooners swept the Huskies.

Alo, who has 84 career home runs, is 11 away from the college career record, which is held by former Oklahoma standout Lauren Chamberlain. Although Alo is listed as a senior, she will be eligible to return in 2022 and plans to do so.

Ever since she hit 30 home runs as a true freshman in 2018, Alo was considered college softball’s best hitter. As of Tuesday, she’s now college softball’s best player.