Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo is the new NCAA career home run queen.

The Oklahoma senior and Campbell alumna slugged her 96th career home run on Friday night against Hawaii in the team’s third game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, breaking the previous record of 95 set by former Oklahoma star Lauren Chamberlain.

The top-ranked Sooners entered the week as the consensus top team in the nation and were a perfect 17-0 heading into Friday.

HISTORY. In her home state, Hauula native, Campbell alumna and Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo stands alone at No. 1 in the NCAA record books with her 96th career home run against #HawaiiSB, surpassing former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain. Truly poetic stuff. pic.twitter.com/Fqd36vyHSI — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) March 12, 2022

Led by Alo, Oklahoma won the 2021 Women’s College World Series last June and has yet to lose a game since its run to the title entering Friday.

The Sooners ended up winning 11-0 against UH in six innings via mercy rule, and were aided by Alo’s 3-run home run.

Alo’s Hawaii homecoming ends with one final game against UH on Saturday at noon.