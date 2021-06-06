Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo and No. 1 Oklahoma one win away from WCWS finals

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) slaps hands with head coach Patty Gasso on the way to home plate after hitting a home run during an NCAA Women’s College World Series softball game against Georgia, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

After losing a stunner to James Madison in the first game of the Women’s College World Series, Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo and the No. 1 Oklahoma softball team have rallied back and are now one win away from reaching the WCWS best-of-three final series.

On Thursday, the Sooners were shocked 4-3 in eight innings by JMU as Alo went 1-for-2. The Sooners were then placed in the loser’s bracket of the double elimination tournament and would have to win four consecutive games in order to advance to the finals.

On Saturday, the Sooners avenged their first loss of the season, beating Georgia 8-0 via mercy rule as Alo blasted a 2-run home run to break the OU’s single-season home run record.

Stand up Queen👑 #Hawaii's Jocelyn Alo sets @OU_Softball single season HR record (31) w/ a 2-R BOMB to help the Sooners stay alive in #WCWS. After the game she explained what it means to her to be a role model to young Hawai'i & Polynesian athletes @78jocelyn_alo @Campbell_Hawaii pic.twitter.com/jAHqE6Aiqg — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) June 5, 2021

Later that day, the Sooners fell avenged its 2019 championship series loss to UCLA by beating the No. 2 Bruins 10-3. After UCLA leaped out to a 3-0 lead, OU scored 10 runs after Alo got the Sooners on the board with an RBI triple.

The 2x Player of the Year vs. the 2021 Player of the Year 👏



Jocelyn Alo gets Oklahoma on the board! pic.twitter.com/YClVo5Gzdo — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2021

Alo’s triple came off Rachel Garcia, who was named the USA Softball National Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019.

The Sooners (53-3) beat James Madison 6-3 on Sunday in a tightly contested battle and were supposed to face the Dukes again on the same day. But after a weather delay, the Sooners will instead face JMU on Monday at 10 a.m. HST on ESPN with a spot in the championship series on the line.