Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo and No. 1 Oklahoma one win away from WCWS finals

After losing a stunner to James Madison in the first game of the Women’s College World Series, Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo and the No. 1 Oklahoma softball team have rallied back and are now one win away from reaching the WCWS best-of-three final series.
On Thursday, the Sooners were shocked 4-3 in eight innings by JMU as Alo went 1-for-2. The Sooners were then placed in the loser’s bracket of the double elimination tournament and would have to win four consecutive games in order to advance to the finals.
[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]
On Saturday, the Sooners avenged their first loss of the season, beating Georgia 8-0 via mercy rule as Alo blasted a 2-run home run to break the OU’s single-season home run record.
Later that day, the Sooners fell avenged its 2019 championship series loss to UCLA by beating the No. 2 Bruins 10-3. After UCLA leaped out to a 3-0 lead, OU scored 10 runs after Alo got the Sooners on the board with an RBI triple.
Alo’s triple came off Rachel Garcia, who was named the USA Softball National Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019.
The Sooners (53-3) beat James Madison 6-3 on Sunday in a tightly contested battle and were supposed to face the Dukes again on the same day. But after a weather delay, the Sooners will instead face JMU on Monday at 10 a.m. HST on ESPN with a spot in the championship series on the line.