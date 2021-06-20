Hauula native and softball superstar Jocelyn Alo eternally driven by her father’s love

Hauula native and Campbell alumna Jocelyn Alo took the college softball world by storm in 2021 after being named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and leading Oklahoma to the Women’s College World Series title shortly after.

Alo has been lauded by many for her towering home runs and clutch hitting, as well as her positive attitude and leadership for the Sooners. As supremely successful as she’s been at every level, she’s quick to point out that it’s all a byproduct of the work and time she put in over the years with her father, Levi.

“We’ve literally been through everything together,” Jocelyn Alo told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “He’s my best friend and I seriously wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Said Levi: “I love being one dad. It’s great. To me, I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I get to do this every day, you know?”

Jocelyn Alo’s journey to softball superstardom started in Hauula. It was there were she and Levi would go to the park daily and take 500 swings twice a day for a total of 1000.

From there, her summers were dedicated to the sport. Levi and Jocelyn would fly to the mainland, where Jocelyn would play tournaments and continue to cultivate her craft. Each excursion costed thousands of dollars and left both with little free time.

Levi and Jocelyn’s hard work has been rewarded in many ways over the years. To Levi, not many moments were as profound as him seeing his daughter win National Player of the Year.

“Man, that Player of the Year thing was very, very big,” Levi said. “I cried, it was very emotional. Tears of joy. Like, wow, you made it, kid. On the biggest stage, they say you’re the best kid in the NCAA. It’s just hard to imagine.”

Another emotional moment for Jocelyn came after Oklahoma’s Game 3 victory over Florida State at the Women’s College World Series. “I was just hugging him and in that moment, I starting crying and I was just like, ‘We did it, dad,’” Jocelyn recalls. “It was just a really cool moment for us to have and he’s been with me through a lot of stuff so just to finally have that on top moment was awesome.”

Through all the painstaking work and sacrifices, Levi and Jocelyn have maintained their rock solid relationship and reverence for each other.

Years ago, when it was time for Jocelyn to choose a jersey number, she decided to roll with No. 78, the same number Levi wore as an offensive lineman at Laney College.

“I remember when she was trying to pick a number and she was like, ‘Oh, what number should I be?’ Dad was 78, Mom was 32,” Levi recalled. “She said, ‘I’ll pick 78’ and I was like ‘Yeah!’”

Jocelyn’s impact on the game has become so large that young softball players everywhere are choosing to wear the number. Young girls are looking up to Jocelyn in the same way Jocelyn looked up to Levi.

“It’s always been my dad’s number and I proudly wear 78 and now girls around the world wear 78 so I just find that a little crazy,” Jocelyn says. “Who wants to wear an O-line number, you know?”

Even with a career’s worth of accomplishments, Jocelyn Alo has one more season left at Oklahoma to put her stamp on college softball. Her 88 career home runs are seven shy of Lauren Chamberlain’s career record, a mark she’s on pace to surpass in the early part of the 2022 season.

For Father’s day, and every other day, Jocelyn wants Levi to know that no matter what she accomplishes and how far she goes, she’ll never forget all that he’s done for her.

“I just want to say thank you for everything you’ve done for me,” said Jocelyn as she wiped away tears. “I’m just so happy that we finally got to do this together and I love you and I’ll always be your little girl and I’m just so thankful to have a dad and a best friend like you and I love you so I’ll see you soon.

“Happy Father’s Day, I love you.”