Entering the 2023 season, perhaps the biggest question mark facing the University of Hawaii baseball team’s outlook was its pitching staff. The ‘Bows lost the three main members of their pitching rotation and would have to build the majority of its staff from scratch.

In true freshman Harrison Bodendorf, UH has found an answer.

The freshman from California entered last weekend with a 1.38 ERA in his last four outings, as well as a top five ranking in the league in strikeouts per nine innings.

Overall, Bodendorf has made 10 appearances on the mound this season, with six of them coming in relief, racking up 37 strikeouts in 29.2 innings with a respectable 3.22 ERA.

Bodendorf and the ‘Bows will end their nine-game Big West homestand with a three-game series against Long Beach State, which begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.