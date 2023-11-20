Tua Tagovailoa is ready for his ‘Hard Knocks’ debut.

The Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native will be featured on the show, as the in-season edition of the show, which focuses on the Miami Dolphins, premieres on Tuesday on HBO and Max.

New episodes will air every Tuesday at 4 p.m. HST until at least Jan. 9. Were the Dolphins to make the playoffs, new episodes would also air on Tuesdays during their playoff run.

Miami is currently 7-3 and two games atop the AFC East. The Dolphins made the playoffs in 2022, but Tagovailoa did not play due to being in concussion protocol.

Tagovialoa is viewed as an MVP candidate in 2023, throwing for 2,934 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions, remaining healthy and playing in every game thus far.