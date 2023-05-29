Six players with Hawaii ties will compete in the NCAA baseball regionals when action kicks off on Friday.

Leading the pack is Tennessee shortstop and Hilo alumnus Maui Ahuna, who was an All-American at Kansas before transferring to UT prior to the 2023 season.

Ahuna is currently hitting .313 for the Volunteers in what is expected to be his final college season, as he’s expected to be a high selection in the 2023 MLB Draft in July.

Despite being the preseason No. 1 team, Tennessee enters the tournament without a national seed and will open the Clemson regional against Charlotte on Friday.

Other players in the NCAA Tournament with Hawaii ties are Washington’s Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oklahoma State’s Beau Sylvester (Kamehameha), North Carolina State’s Kalae Harrison (Punahou) and Cal State Fullerton’s JT Navyac and Draven Nushida, who attended Saint Louis and Mid-Pacific, respectfully.