Hana Hou: Macfarlane headlines Bellator’s return to Hawaii on December 21st

It’s official: Bellator MMA is returning to Hawaii this December.

KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello confirmed that one of the world’s most prominent MMA promotions is coming back to Oahu on Saturday, December 21st at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center with Hawaii’s own Ilima-Lei Macfarlane set to defend her flyweight title against Kate Jackson in the night’s main event.

“Now that it’s finally official, I mean, I kind of knew about it for a while but it wasn’t official and the dates changed around a little bit, the opponent changed about a little bit, and so it’s like, I didn’t really believe it until I signed the bout agreement. Sigh of relief, it’s happening. We’re coming home on December 21st, snd I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am,” Macfarlane told DeMello.

The Punahou graduate Macfarlane will enter the bout with a career record of 10-0, most recently having defeated Veta Arteaga on April 27 at Bellator 220 via third-round TKO (doctor stoppage).

“I’m excited to come home for the press tour, and then to start my training camp, and just bring it back to the Blaisdell again, and show the world how we do it,” said Macfarlane.

Jackson, has won two consecutive fights and seven of her last eight. Most recently, she defeated Lena Ovchynnikova on June 22, via TKO (Doctor Stoppage).

“Last year at Bellator Hawaii, the feeling inside the Blaisdell Arena that night, it was seriously indescribable, and was one of the best feelings in the world. I always say that Hawaii has the best support system in the entire world. No matter what happens Hawaii always has our back. So, to have that kind of support once again going into this fight December 21 would be amazing.”

In addition to Macfarlane’s homecoming in Honolulu, Bellator is also bringing the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinals to town with A.J. McKee taking on Derek Campos in the co-main event of the evening.

While Saturday’s full fight card has yet to be finalized, the promotion is also expected to hold a second event on the same weekend, similar to the promotion’s inaugural debut in Hawaii last year.

The details surrounding the Friday night event have yet to materialize.

Tickets for Macfarlane and Bellator’s return to Hawaii on December 21st will go on sale on Friday, October 11.