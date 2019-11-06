Haleiwa’s Dan Ige to face ranked opponent at UFC event in February

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 09: Dan Ige celebrates after defeating Mike Santiago by TKO in the first round in their featherweight bout during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Haleiwa’s Dan Ige has booked the biggest fight of his career.

Ige (12-2) will face-off with Mirsad Bektic (13-2) on February 8, marking as Ige’s first opportunity to face a ranked opponent, first reported by USA Today’s MMA Junkie.

Sources close to the situation confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that the bout has been signed although the event and location has yet to be announced by the UFC.

Ige is currently riding a four fight winning steak, most recently defeating Kevin Aguilar at June’s UFC on ESPN+ 12.

Bektic, currently ranked 13th in the latest UFC featherweight rankings, suffered a TKO loss to Josh Emmett in his most recent bout this past July.