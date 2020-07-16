Haleiwa’s Dan Ige loses to Calvin Kattar at main event of UFC Fight Night 172

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 14: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 14, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In his first-ever main event, Haleiwa’s Dan Ige lost via unanimous decision in a featherweight bout against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 172 in Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island.

The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 in favor of Kattar, ending a six-fight win streak for Ige.

For Ige, the bout came less than two months after a split decision over Edson Barboza on May 16. Kattar took the fight on short notice as well, as his most recent fight before Wednesday was a TKO over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 on May 9.

Ige drops to 14-3 overall, while Kattar improves to 22-4.