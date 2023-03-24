Lifted by its best start of the year, the University of Hawaii baseball team got a 3-1 series-opening win over Tulane on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii improved to 10-8 overall, while Tulane dropped to 6-16.

Hawaii starter Harry Gustin logged the team’s longest start of the year at seven innings, allowing just one hit, one run and one walk to go with his 96 pitches and eight strikeouts.

After both teams were scoreless through five innings in a classic pitchers’ duel, Hawaii struck first when Jordan Donahue scored on a wild pitch, followed by a two-RBI double by Kyson Donahue.

It wasn’t until the top of the seventh inning that Gustin allowed a hit, a sole home run by Adam Ebling that broke up the no-hitter.

Alex Giroux took the mound for the ‘Bows in the top of the eighth inning and recorded two outs before Connor Harrison got the four-out save.

Tulane starter Dylan Carmouche took the loss after allowing three runs, five hits and one walk in 6.1 innings, striking out eight.

The Rainbow Warriors and Waves will resume their three-game nonconference series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.