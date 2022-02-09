Guilherme Voss posts six of team’s 12 blocks as ‘Bows volleyball extends winning streak to five with sweep of Long Island

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team completed a second straight sweep of Long Island on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to five matches at SimpliFi Arena.

The Rainbow Warriors, playing the second of three in a series against the Sharks dominated at the net, posting a sixth consecutive match with team blocks in the double figures as UH denied LIU (3-9) 12 times including a match high six by Guilherme Voss.

25-9, 13, and 17 were the set scores as the ‘Bows improved to 9-2 on the season.

Also in the victory for the defending national champion, setter Jakob Thelle recorded 25 assists while Dimitrios Mouchlias had four service aces and nine kills.

The Rainbow Warriors will close out the three match series on Friday at 7pm.