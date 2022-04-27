On the heels of Bellator Hawaii last weekend, it’s brazilian jiu-jitsu that takes center stage on Saturday as the Fight 2 Win promotion makes their return to Honolulu with the organization’s milestone 200th event.

Fight 2 Win 200 will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center as 50 matches will take place including 15 in the black belt division headlined by Baret Yoshida facing Jeff Huang.

Among some of the other notable names taking part will be ONE Championship MMA featherweight Bruno Pucci, UFC Contender Series veteran Cheyden Leialoha,, Bellator MMA welterweight Kona Oliveira, along with 4X state, national and world wrestling champion Teshya Alo.

‘Go big or go home’ – 4x state wrestling champ Teshya Alo excited to go on jiu-jitsu journey as ‘Grappling’s biggest party’ returns to Hawaii for Fight 2 Win 200 this Saturday in Honolulu https://t.co/6dYXYWJCUd #Fight2Win @KSNews 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/7r5CNxxtwi — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 27, 2022

Fight2Win 200

Honolulu

Date: April 30th

Time: 5 pm

Where: Convention Center

Tickets: f2wbjj.com

F2W 200 Card

Black Belts

Baret Yoshida -400 vs Jeff Huang +200

Michael Fowler -300 vs Evan Esaki +160

AJ Mendoza -155 vs Ricky Ridela +100

Tim Hirata -130 vs Justin Brede -130

Joel Bouhey -155 vs Luke Hacker +100

Edmund Li -250 vs Sean Joseph +145

Jeremy Nitta -130 vs Don Westman -130

Kyle Foyle -185 vs James Mikus +130

Ryan Wallace -185 vs Kaleookalani Hosaka +130

Bruno Pucci -250 vs Christian Chun Fat +145

Patrick Stachel -185 vs Walker Madden +130

Garry Nakamura +100 vs Guillermo Castaneda Jr -155

Royal Mitchell -130 vs Blaine Reum -130

Lucas Baggio -300 vs Todd Tokuyoshi +160

Charles Kevin Parsons Jr +100 vs Keola Akao -155

Brown Belts

Daniel DeAnda -130 vs Jayson Kira -130

Jason Tanaka -185 vs Joshua Coleon +130

Archie Almario -155 vs Nicholas Alcoran +100

Justin Puerto -130 vs Lucas Baggio -130

Frank Preston -185 vs Timothy Dejesus +130

Mei Linn Park +130 vs Ang Pereira -185

Richard Hofschneider -130 vs Joshua Alvarez -130

Jon-ross Okuda -185 vs Dan Nagata +130

Maite Huang -130 vs Kaimana Newman -130

Leona Mansapit -155 vs Maria Taylor +100

Purple Belts

Cheyden Leialoha -185 vs Janno Riki +130

Maite Huang -155 vs Teshya Alo +100

Leesa Yanuaria -130 vs Erin Standage -130

Albert Ramos Jr -250 vs Kama Berinobos +145

Jensen Kona -155 vs Devin DeMello +100

Joshua Carroll -185 vs Quinnton Bolosan +130

Ariitu Tepa -185 vs Diego Deolindo +100

Brendon Jackson -130 vs Quentin Willis -130

Bruno Rodrigues -155 vs Kona Oliveira +100

Blue Belts

Maka Brede -155 vs Logan Hackbarth +100

John Yanuaria -130 vs Andrew Escudero -130

Siasau Matagiese -300 vs Tommy Oh +160

Jonah Kapihe -155 vs Nicco Ferraro +100

Tyler Connolly -130 vs Elias Kaohu-Wachi -130

Cameron Dorsi -185 vs Joshua LTK Leonard +130

Ross Wu -130 vs Brandon Land -130

Kids and Teens

Sebastien Gonzalez -185 vs Jaxson Padgett +130

Mariah Carter -250 vs Mariah Carter +145

Makana Godwin -130 vs Caden Camacho -130

Chase Ortiz -250 vs Kingston Richards +145

Judo

Kona Oliveira -300 vs Brandon Buenconsejo +160

Noah Wusstig -400 vs Joshua Gima +200

Aaron Sotoa +100 vs Paul Joe -155

Annicah Keiko Hong -400 vs Quincie Furuta +200