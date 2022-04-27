On the heels of Bellator Hawaii last weekend, it’s brazilian jiu-jitsu that takes center stage on Saturday as the Fight 2 Win promotion makes their return to Honolulu with the organization’s milestone 200th event.
Fight 2 Win 200 will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center as 50 matches will take place including 15 in the black belt division headlined by Baret Yoshida facing Jeff Huang.
Among some of the other notable names taking part will be ONE Championship MMA featherweight Bruno Pucci, UFC Contender Series veteran Cheyden Leialoha,, Bellator MMA welterweight Kona Oliveira, along with 4X state, national and world wrestling champion Teshya Alo.
Fight2Win 200
Honolulu
Date: April 30th
Time: 5 pm
Where: Convention Center
Tickets: f2wbjj.com
F2W 200 Card
Black Belts
Baret Yoshida -400 vs Jeff Huang +200
Michael Fowler -300 vs Evan Esaki +160
AJ Mendoza -155 vs Ricky Ridela +100
Tim Hirata -130 vs Justin Brede -130
Joel Bouhey -155 vs Luke Hacker +100
Edmund Li -250 vs Sean Joseph +145
Jeremy Nitta -130 vs Don Westman -130
Kyle Foyle -185 vs James Mikus +130
Ryan Wallace -185 vs Kaleookalani Hosaka +130
Bruno Pucci -250 vs Christian Chun Fat +145
Patrick Stachel -185 vs Walker Madden +130
Garry Nakamura +100 vs Guillermo Castaneda Jr -155
Royal Mitchell -130 vs Blaine Reum -130
Lucas Baggio -300 vs Todd Tokuyoshi +160
Charles Kevin Parsons Jr +100 vs Keola Akao -155
Brown Belts
Daniel DeAnda -130 vs Jayson Kira -130
Jason Tanaka -185 vs Joshua Coleon +130
Archie Almario -155 vs Nicholas Alcoran +100
Justin Puerto -130 vs Lucas Baggio -130
Frank Preston -185 vs Timothy Dejesus +130
Mei Linn Park +130 vs Ang Pereira -185
Richard Hofschneider -130 vs Joshua Alvarez -130
Jon-ross Okuda -185 vs Dan Nagata +130
Maite Huang -130 vs Kaimana Newman -130
Leona Mansapit -155 vs Maria Taylor +100
Purple Belts
Cheyden Leialoha -185 vs Janno Riki +130
Maite Huang -155 vs Teshya Alo +100
Leesa Yanuaria -130 vs Erin Standage -130
Albert Ramos Jr -250 vs Kama Berinobos +145
Jensen Kona -155 vs Devin DeMello +100
Joshua Carroll -185 vs Quinnton Bolosan +130
Ariitu Tepa -185 vs Diego Deolindo +100
Brendon Jackson -130 vs Quentin Willis -130
Bruno Rodrigues -155 vs Kona Oliveira +100
Blue Belts
Maka Brede -155 vs Logan Hackbarth +100
John Yanuaria -130 vs Andrew Escudero -130
Siasau Matagiese -300 vs Tommy Oh +160
Jonah Kapihe -155 vs Nicco Ferraro +100
Tyler Connolly -130 vs Elias Kaohu-Wachi -130
Cameron Dorsi -185 vs Joshua LTK Leonard +130
Ross Wu -130 vs Brandon Land -130
Kids and Teens
Sebastien Gonzalez -185 vs Jaxson Padgett +130
Mariah Carter -250 vs Mariah Carter +145
Makana Godwin -130 vs Caden Camacho -130
Chase Ortiz -250 vs Kingston Richards +145
Judo
Kona Oliveira -300 vs Brandon Buenconsejo +160
Noah Wusstig -400 vs Joshua Gima +200
Aaron Sotoa +100 vs Paul Joe -155
Annicah Keiko Hong -400 vs Quincie Furuta +200