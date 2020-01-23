Graham’s UH contract averages slightly less than $800K annually but is packed with incentives

After Todd Graham was introduced as the University of Hawaii’s 24th head football coach in school history on Wednesday afternoon, financial terms of his contract were disclosed almost immediately after.

Graham has agreed to a five-year deal with Hawaii. He will earn $760,000 base salary for the 2020 season and $800,000 annually from 2021 to 2024. The contract is worth a total of $3,960,000 for an average of $792,000 annually.

The terms of Graham’s deal allows for many more earning opportunities, as many incentives are listed in addition to the base salary. They are as follows:

$7,500 for a home game win over a Power 5 team

$10,000 if the team is bowl eligible

$10,000 if the team wins a neutral site game against a Power 5 team

$10,000 if the team has an Academic Progress Rate of 960 or greater for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years

$10,000 for an 8 regular season wins

$10,000 for 9 regular season wins

$10,000 for 10 regular season wins

$12,500 if the team wins an away game against a Power 5 team

$20,000 if the team participates in a bowl game

$20,000 if he is named conference coach of the year

$40,000 if the team wins a bowl game

$40,000 if the team has an Academic Progress Rate of 980 or greater

$50,000 if the team wins the West Division of the Mountain West and participates in the Mountain West championship game

$80,000 if he is named National Coach of the Year by Eddie Robinson, Sporting News, Walter Camp, Bobby Dodd, Woody Hayes, Paul “Bear” Bryant, George Munger, Home Depot, Associated Press, or the AFCA

$100,000 if he wins the Mountain West championship

$300,000 if the team participates in a non-playoff New Year’s Six bowl game

$500,000 if the team wins a non-playoff New Year’s Six bowl game

$750,000 if the team participates in the College Football Playoff

$850,000 if the team wins a College Football Playoff semifinal game

$1,000,000 if the team wins the national championship

Were Graham to leave UH before the completion of his five-year contract, he also has a buyout clause. The terms are as follows.

Buyout by the coach:

Year 1: $1,200,000

Year 2: $1,000,000

Year 3: $800,000

Year 4: $600,000

Year 5: $425,000

Buyout by the university is $425,000 per year remaining on Graham’s contract, subject to mitigation for any new income earned.

Hawaii athletics director David Matlin confirmed that Graham’s contract is similar to what he would have offered Nick Rolovich in an extension with the school. Rolovich left for Washington State on Jan. 13 and is expected to make $3,000,000 a year for five years as base salary for a total of $15,000,000.