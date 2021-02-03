Graham further establishes UH football’s culture with 2021 signing class

The University of Hawaii football team added 12 new players on Wednesday, putting a cap on a 2021 signing class that features 19 written commitments in total.

It was the first true full class for head coach Todd Graham, who took the UH job in January 2020. The previous December, 10 recruits were brought in by former coach Nick Rolovich during the early signing period.

With a full 2020 season to assemble his first full class, Graham and his staff brought in a variety of players from different parts of the country, ranging from players that will be true freshman in the fall to Power Five graduate transfers on both sides of the ball.

Todd Graham says Highland Park's @BraydenSchager is as good a quarterback he's ever signed. That type of belief and the #GoBows QB tradition is why the 6'3, 200 lb gunslinger is excited to join @HawaiiFootball



📝👉🏼https://t.co/Mg3gNfn3zq pic.twitter.com/jizWdqNIWM — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) February 3, 2021

Proud to play for a team that represents Polynesia, Utah transfer Pita Tonga’s excitement for @HawaiiFootball defense ‘makes the fire burn hotter’ • For more #GoBows Signing Day coverage 👉🏽 https://t.co/u7Qz9HtHqG #HawaiiFB @PitaTongaVII // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/JJoQX1hEq7 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 4, 2021

‘I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this for a long time’ – Transferring from Georgia, defensive back @hughnelsonii brings a chip on his shoulder to @HawaiiFootball • For more #GoBows #signingday coverage 👉🏽 https://t.co/u7Qz9HtHqG #HawaiiFB // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/7umiPq3cSS — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 3, 2021

“What we do is unique. Our culture and how we do things of elite discipline is very, very unique. Our coaches very work hard and very diligently and so did our players,” Graham said in his Signing Day virtual press conference on Wednesday. “It’s all about the team chemistry and culture. We want everyone here to have a team first mentality. … It’s team first in everything we do and it’s about developing discipline and toughness and physicality.

“We really got the guys that we were going after. We targeted, we were very specific about what we needed, what we wanted to add to our football team and we were very particular because we’ve got a good thing going and we want to make sure we don’t do anything to disrupt that and bring guys that fit who we are and the character of this team, the discipline and then improve the physicality, our ability to be an explosive football team.”

Graham gave a rundown of every player he signed on Wednesday. The excitement in his voice was palpable, as each signee provided him hope towards fulfilling Mountain West championship goals. But those players weren’t the only ones who signed scholarship agreements for UH. Two former walk-ons in long snapper Wyatt Tucker and receiver Dior Scott were elevated to scholarship status on Wednesday. To Graham, any new player that enters the program, regardless of if they have a scholarship or not, will get an opportunity to make an impact.

“We kind of do things differently here. My deal here is these two young men I believe the lifeblood of your program and something that’s very, very important to me. I think one of the things you learn in being an experienced head football coach is you learn just how there’s no one who truly love the game of football more than walk-ons,” Graham said. “Wyatt Tucker, our deep snapper, has been here and started for two years. This young man has started for two years and helped out this football team, worked his tail off. The other one is Dior (Scott). He was our starting kick returner, obviously did a lot of the things in the rotation offensively. Both of these guys are starters for our football team. These guys have worked hard and sacrificed.

“We have quite a few others. I would love to be sitting here putting on five walk-ons, obviously with everyone getting another year and all that, there’s less spots available so we’ve worked very, very hard to create this. We’re excited to announce these two young men and it’s a gamechanger and making a huge difference in their life for them and their families and our whole team celebrates them and are excited about this opportunity. We didn’t do anything special other than obviously, I wanted to tell them first and give them an opportunity to tell their family and we’re excited about them moving forward and my hope is in the fall, we would add two or three more to it because I’m excited about our walk-ons that have made a commitment to come to our program and the walk-ons we have in this program right now I think are very, very high quality football players and guys that love this university, love this state and that’s something that will be a priority for us always moving forward.

“Everywhere I’ve been, we’ll put on two or three every year and so these guys are the two guys that we chose and that we are deserving and what they did both on and off the football field and exemplifying what our program is all about.”