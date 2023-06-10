The ninth annual GPA Football Showcase ran on Saturday at Saint Louis School.

The GPA Showcase ran all day, with a bevy of high school prospects of different ages and positions on hand to show their skills, as well as to learn valuable information in the classroom during different sessions.

Over 20 college coaches were on hand to view Hawaii’s prospects.

The showcase also got parents involved with a college seminar, as well as appearances from names such as Jesse Sapolu, Ma’a Tanuvasa, and Diane and Galu Tagovailoa.

Over 20 local sponsors were able to help GPA founder and former Hawaii player and coach Rich Miano hold the showcase, which has been a springboard for players such as Tua Tagovailoa.