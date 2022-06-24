The Gridiron Performance Academy Football Showcase is set to make its return on Saturday.

The showcase, which is run by Rich Miano’s Hawaii Speed and Quickness organization, has not been held since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2019.

The GPA showcase gives high school football players in Hawaii the opportunity to participate in drills in front of dozens of college coaches across all levels. Campers will also have classroom sessions for recruiting seminars.

Past alumni of the GPA showcase include McKenzie Milton and Tua Tagovailoa.

Over 300 players and 20 college coaches will be in attendance at the 2022 GPA showcase, which begins on Saturday morning at Kamehameha-Kapalama’s campus. More information can be found here.