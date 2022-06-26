On Saturday, GPA Football held its first showcase at 2019 on the campus of Kamehameha-Kapalama.

Participants of the camp competed in drills and also attended classroom seminars about the college application process.

Over 30 NCAA, NCJAA and NAIA levels were present to observe the showcase and communicate with campers.

Players on both offense and defense participated, and multiple players from every position group earned MVP honors.

The camp was facilitated by Hawaii Speed & Quickness, an organization led by former NFL player and UH football associate head coach Rich Miano.