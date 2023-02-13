HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Great Aloha Run is next week Monday, Feb. 20; and it’s likely the last time runners will finish at the old Aloha Stadium.

The race starts up at Aloha Tower before an 8.15-mile trek to the 47-year-old steel structure in Halawa. The finish line this year is in the parking lot instead of on the field. It might be one of the last few events at the stadium site before the stadium itself is demolished.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

After delays from former Gov. David Ige last fall to send out requests for proposals on the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, current Gov. Josh Green said he wants an expedited timeline for the NASED project.

“Let him get a chance to get a full grasp of this project. He inherited it. So, he’s got to learn about it; and he’s gone about it, I think, in a really smart way.,” Aloha Stadium Manager Ryan Andrews said. “They’re asking great questions; and again, we’re just kind of tightening everything up before we proceed,”

Public Works Administrator Chris Kinimaka said Monday night, Feb. 13 at the Aiea Neighborhood Board meeting that she expects it to take about a week or so.

The years of work that were put into RFPs before Gov. Ige’s pause last year is still usable.

“At this point, nothing is lost. Everything is as we’re waiting for the green light to release these RFPs and if we need to make any changes or modifications to make sure this aligns with Governor’s priorities,” Andrews said.

Once RFPs go out, a developer can then be awarded the contract to build the stadium. First, that developer will be tasked with deconstructing the existing steel structure.

“From what I understand from meetings I’ve been a part of is that, unfortunately, this is not going to be your implosion situation. I would love to be sad to see it go, but it would be a fun way to see it go. My understanding is going to be more taken apart piece by piece as a steel structure. There’ll be cranes in here and taking it apart piece by piece,” Andrews said.

The hope is much of that steel can become a part of the New Aloha Stadium.

“We’re going to be requiring this developer to recycle as much as possible and reuse as much as possible,” Andrews said. “It helps the cost. It’s the right thing to do environmentally and not just thrown into a trash bin,”

Until then, folks have a chance to bid a final farewell to the stadium at Aloha to Aloha Stadium on Feb. 25.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“People can come in, and they can tour the areas of the facility that typically are off limits. So, they’re looking at back corridors and looking through locker rooms seeing all the memorabilia that we’ve had here for the last 47 years,” Andrews said.