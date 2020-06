Gov. Ige approves phased return of sporting activities in Honolulu

The reaction to the tragic death of George Floyd has continued to be felt worldwide. Protests, as well statements on social media, were seen prominently in the aftermath. For former University of Hawaii offensive lineman RJ Hollis, the past two weeks have hit close to home as a black man in America.

“It not only breaks your heart for George Floyd, the situation that happened, but it breaks your heart for the movement because you know if you fight fire with fire, it’s only gonna produce more fire,” Hollis told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “If people are showing up to these protests and not being peaceful and trying to incite violence, trying to incite anger, it’s never going to get any better and the heavy-hearted part of that is all of this has been going on since before I was born.”