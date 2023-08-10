Golf star Collin Morikawa has pledged $1,000 towards Maui relief for each birdie during the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship teed off in Memphis on Thursday, with Morikawa making six birdies, finishing the day with a 5-under 65.

Although he hails from California, Morikawa has relatives in Hawaii.

“Maui has always held a special place in my heart — my grandfather owned a restaurant called The Morikawa Restaurant, on Front Street in Lahaina,” the 26-year-old Morikawa said in a post on his personal Instagram account. “The people of Hawaii are going to need all the support that we can give them. During the course of the playoffs, I’m going to donate $1,000 for every birdie that I make.”