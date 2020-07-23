Giants pitcher, Kapolei’s Rico Garcia among eight players with Hawai’i ties selected to Opening Day MLB Rosters

Opening Day rosters for Major League Baseball teams were announced ahead of Thursday’s start to the 60 game season.

Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, teams are permitted to create rosters of up to 60 players that will be able to play in the MLB this season.

Thirty players make the opening day rosters for each team, while the other 30 will remain in an alternate training sites available for a call-up to the active MLB roster.

Here are the 8 players with Hawaii ties that were selected to Opening Day rosters:

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, utility, Texas Rangers (Mid-Pacific)

Jordan Yamamoto, starting pitcher, Miami Marlins (Saint Louis)

Kurt Suzuki, catcher, Washington Nationals (Baldwin)

Koten Wong, second baseman, St. Louis Cardinals (Kamehameha-Hawaii and University of Hawaii)

Kirby Yates, closer, San Diego Padres (Kauai)

Greg Garcia, infielder, San Diego Padres (University of Hawaii)

Josh Rojas, outfielder, Arizona Diamondbacks (University of Hawaii)

Rico Garcia, pitcher, San Francisco Giants (Saint Louis, Hawaii Pacific University)

Players that will remain in alternate training site:

Joey Cantillo, pitcher, San Diego Padres (Kailua)

David Freitas, catcher, Milwaukee Brewers (University of Hawaii)