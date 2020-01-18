Ghobrial removed from UH Staff Directory, Weber expected to have opportunity at Washington State

One day after Nick Rolovich held his first press conference as the head coach at Washington State with three assistants from his UH staff in attendance, KHON2 Sports has learned that a fourth assistant coach has traveled to Pullman, Washington.

Offensive line coach Mark Weber is expected to have the opportunity to join associate head coach Brian Smith, pass-game coordinator Craig Stutzmann, and special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial.

Following Thursday’s press conference, Rolovich told the Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson that he intends to have those coaches on his WSU staff, anticipating to bring at least four from Hawaii to Pullman. However, no official announcement regarding their employment has been made by Washington State.

Through the early part of the job search, Stutzmann has garnered strong support from fans and alumni to fill the void left by Rolovich. None of the UH coaches have shown public interest or confirmed having applied for the vacant head coaching position.

According to the University of Hawaii website, other than Rolovich, Ghobrial is the only member of the 2019 UH coaching staff that is no longer listed on the staff directory.

Rainbow Warrior football chief of staff Jason Cvercko was also in attendance at the Rolovich Press Conference on Thursday.

In an interview with KHON2 on Wednesday, UH Athletics Director David Matlin said that the application process will close on Tuesday, which will serve as five business days after the posting. It’s expected that a new head coach would be named before the end of next week.