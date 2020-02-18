Geremy Robinson and Moanalua looking for first state basketball title since 1997

Moanalua is the OIA champion for the second straight season, but they want more. Na Menehune haven’t won a state championship since 1997.

"It’s nothing new at all. We wanna win states now."

Back to back OIA champs Moanalua and @Geremy_robinson are looking for their first state championship since 1997. @mohsathletics https://t.co/jAUumH9iKq pic.twitter.com/uYMahMzoow — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) February 18, 2020

“We’re still not satisfied at all,” said junior guard Geremy Robinson Jr. who had 19 points in Moanalua’s OIA title game win over Kahuku. “We did this last year. It’s nothing new. It’s nothing new at all. We wanna win states now. Really bad.”

Robinson is the son of Geremy Robinson Sr., a former star hooper for the University of Hawaii.

Na Menehune had their head coach Byron Mello leave the job shortly after the season had already begun this year. Michael Johnson is the team’s new head coach.

“We’ve been working so hard in practice,” said Robinson, who has an offer from Wichita State. “Everything we went through at the beginning of the season with our coaches and everything. We just fought through that and made sure we stayed together as a team. Just played great together.

The Moanalua boy’s basketball team is the #2 seed in the HHSAA state tournament. Ne Menehune host Damian in the second round on Wednesday at 7:00pm.

“When we get there we’ll make sure we play our hardest,” said Robinson. “Play the best we can.”