Ganot makes return as UH closes out nonconference slate with rout over Maine

In head coach Eran Ganot’s return, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team closed out nonconference play with a 91-51 rout over Maine on Sunday afternoon.

Ganot had previously missed the team’s first 13 regular season games due to an undisclosed medical condition.

The Rainbow Warriors (9-5) avenged disappointing back-to-back losses to close the Diamond Head Classic by shooting 58.2 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from 3-point land. The ‘Bows never trailed and scored the first 10 points of the game.

Eddie Stansberry, who went 2-for-28 from 3 in the Diamond Head Classic, broke out of his slump with a 4-for-8 performance from 3 and a game-high 21 points.

Four different players scored in double figures for the ‘Bows, including Samuta Avea, who had 15 points to lead all scorers in the first half. He finished with 17.

Sergio El Darwich led Maine with 11 points.

UH now turns its attention to Big West Conference play and opens at Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 9. Tipoff between the ‘Bows and the Titans (4-10) is set for 5 p.m. HST.