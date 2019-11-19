Game Preview: West Division Title at stake as Rainbow Warriors host San Diego State on Saturday

The University of Hawai’i football team will host San Diego State, Saturday, Nov. 23 with the winner clinching the West Division and advancing to the Mountain West Championship Game. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m. at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors (7-4, 4-3 MW) have never played in the championship game since joining the league in 2012 while the Aztecs (8-2, 5-2) are seeking their third title game appearance.

Game #12

Who: Hawai’i (7-4, 4-3 MW) vs. San Diego State (8-2, 5-2 MW)

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, HI

Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)

Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst), and Scott Robbs (sidelines).

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), and Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).

Video Streaming: Live outside the state of Hawai’i via Facebook

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series Information: SDSU leads 21-10-2





