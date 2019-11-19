Game Preview: West Division Title at stake as Rainbow Warriors host San Diego State on Saturday

The University of Hawai’i football team will host San Diego State, Saturday, Nov. 23 with the winner clinching the West Division and advancing to the Mountain West Championship Game. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m. at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors (7-4, 4-3 MW) have never played in the championship game since joining the league in 2012 while the Aztecs (8-2, 5-2) are seeking their third title game appearance.
Game #12
Who: Hawai’i (7-4, 4-3 MW) vs. San Diego State (8-2, 5-2 MW)
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
Time: 6:00 p.m. HT
Where: Honolulu, HI
Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)
Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst), and Scott Robbs (sidelines).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), and Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).
Video Streaming: Live outside the state of Hawai’i via Facebook
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Series Information: SDSU leads 21-10-2
Game Storylines:
- Saturday’s match-up is for the West Division title and would put the winner in the Mountain West Championship game. A win by UH would give both teams a 5-3 record in league play. Nevada could also finish at 5-3 however Hawai’i would own the tie-breaker over both teams.
- UH has not appeared in the MW Championship game since joining the league in 2012. SDSU appeared and won the championship in both 2015 & ’16.
- A win by UH would also give the Rainbow Warriors eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006-07, which was also the last time UH was bowl eligible in consecutive seasons. Hawai’i is bowl eligible for the third time in four seasons under head coach Nick Rolovich.
- SDSU (8-2, 5-2 MW) leads the overall series 21-10-2, including a 11-6-2 advantage in games played in Honolulu. The Aztecs have won the last three meetings at Aloha Stadium. The teams met every year from 1980-98 as members of the Western Athletic Conference and only twice from 1999 to 2011, until UH joined the MW in ’12
- The Aztecs are bowl eligible for the 10th consecutive year and are coming off a 17-7 victory over Fresno State last Friday. Both of SDSU’s losses this season were by six points or less (6 by Utah State, 4 by Nevada).
- SDSU is allowing only 13.7 points per game this season, which ranks No. 8 nationally. Only two of SDSU’s opponents scored 20+ points or more. Comparatively, UH is No. 21 nationally in scoring offense at 35.8 points per game and have scored at least 20 points in every game this season.
- The Warriors are averaging 212.3 rushing yards per game in their last four games with 12 rushing touchdowns. SDSU has not allowed 200 yards in a game and has held its opponents to under 100 yards rushing in 8 of 10 games. The Aztecs have also allowed only 6 rushing TDs all season and ranks No. 2 nationally allowing only 65.8 rushing yards per game.
- The most yards of total offense the Aztecs have allowed this season is 376 versus UNLV. UH’s fewest yards of total offense this season is 395 versus Washington. The Aztecs rank No. 8 nationally with an average of 270 yards allowed per game while UH is 10th nationally with an average of 491.9 yards of total offense per game.
- Receivers Cedric Byrd and JoJo Ward are on the verge of 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Byrd needs 102 yards while Ward needs 120 yards to become the first UH teammates to reach that mark in the same season since Greg Salas (1,889) and Kealoha Pilares (1,306) in 2010.