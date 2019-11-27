Game Preview: Warriors to face Army on Senior Night this Saturday

Fresh off a divisional title, the University of Hawai’i football closes out the regular season with a non-conference match-up with Army West Point, Saturday, Nov. 30 at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors (8-4) look to avenge last season’s loss to the Black Knights (5-6) in West Point, N.Y., after winning the first three games of the series. Following the game, UH will honor 23 seniors in the traditional “Senior Walk” ceremony.
Game #13
Who: Hawai’i (8-4, 5-3 MW) vs. Army West Point (5-6)
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
Time: 7:30 p.m. HT
Where: Honolulu, HI
Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)
Television: CBS Sports Network (Spectrum Ch. 247/HD 1247 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 83/HD 1083) with Ben Holden (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (analyst).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), and Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 5:30 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).
Video Streaming: cbssports.com
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Series Information: UH leads 3-1
Game Storylines:
- A total of 23 seniors will participate in the annual “Senior Walk” ceremony at the conclusion of the game.
- Since 1979, the start of the “Senior Walk” tradition, UH owns an 19-20-1 mark on Senior Night games. UH is 2-1 on Senior Nights under head coach Nick Rolovich.
- A win by UH would give the Rainbow Warriors nine wins for the first time since 2010 (10-4) and a four-game winning streak, which would be the longest in the Nick Rolovich era.
- UH and Army have met four previous times with the Warriors leading the series 3-1. The teams met twice at Aloha Stadium with UH winning both – 2003 (59-28) and 2013 (49-42).
- The teams met last season in West Point, N.Y., with the Black Knights prevailing 28-21. UH’s Cole McDonald threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns while Army’s Kelvin Hopkins, Jr, accounted for 272 yards of total offense and two TDs.
- Army head coach Jeff Monken began his coaching career as a UH graduate assistant coaching the slotbacks in 1989 and secondary in 1990 under former coach Bob Wagner.
- UH is 13-16-1 all-time against the academies – 7-14-1 vs. Air Force, 3-1 vs. Army, 3-1 vs. Navy. UH has played at least one of the service academies in eight of the last 11 seasons, including a Mountain West match-up with Air Force last month.
- UH has won 14 of its last 15 regular-season non-conference home games and are 9-1 in those games under Nick Rolovich with its only loss against BYU to close out the 2017 season.
- Over the last two games, UH has allowed only 18 total points and an average of 276.5 yards of total offense per game. The Warriors have allowed only one touchdown in the last seven quarters. In contrast, Army has averaged 55.0 points and 594.5 yards of total offense over its last two games.
- Army ranks No. 3 nationally in rushing offense (302.6) while UH ranks No. 7 nationally in passing offense (330.2). Army ranks No. 11 nationally in pass defense, allowing only 178.7 yards per game while UH’s rush defense ranks No. 92 with an average of 188.0 yards per game.
- Receivers Cedric Byrd and JoJo Ward are on the verge of 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Byrd needs 73 yards while Ward needs 111 yards to become the first UH teammates to reach that mark in the same season since Greg Salas (1,889) and Kealoha Pilares (1,306) in 2010.