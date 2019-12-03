Game Preview: Warriors seek first Mountain West Conference Championship at Boise State this Saturday

The University of Hawai’i football team will make its first appearance in the Mountain West Championship game when it faces 19th-ranked Boise State, Saturday, Dec. 7 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kick-off is 2:00 p.m. MT (11:00 a.m. HT) and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The Rainbow Warriors (9-4, 5-3 MW) are the West Division representative and enters the match-up with a four-game win streak while the Broncos (11-1, 8-0) completed their first perfect MW schedule.
Game #14
What: Mountain West Championship Game
Who: Hawai’i (9-4, 5-3 MW) vs. #19/17 Boise State (11-1, 8-0 MW)
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. MT/11:00 a.m. HT
Where: Boise, Idaho
Stadium: Albertsons Stadium (36,387)
Television: ESPN (Spectrum Ch. 222/HD 1222 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 70/HD 1070). Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (sidelines)
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 9:00 a.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).
Video Streaming: espn.com/watch or the ESPN app
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: BroncoSports.com
Series Information: BSU leads 13-3
Game Storylines:
- UH is making its first-ever Mountain West Championship appearance while Boise State is appearing in its fourth MW title game and third straight.
- The Broncos hosted the championship in each of their three previous appearances—all against Fresno State—with two titles (2014 and ’17). BSU lost to the Bulldogs in overtime in last year’s championship.
- UH is the first team other than Fresno State and San Diego State to represent the West Division in the championship game. The West has won the title four of six years.
- Hawai’i is seeking its fifth conference championship in program history. UH captured Western Athletic Conference titles in 1992, ’99, 2007, and ’10.
- A win by UH would give the Rainbow Warriors 10 wins for just the seventh time in program history and first since 2010 (10-4).
- UH’s four-game win streak is the longest since 2010. BSU enters this week’s game having won its last five games.
- UH will be playing its 14th game of the season, tying the program record for most games in a season. Hawai’i played 14 games seven previous times (2002, ’03, ’06, ’08, ’10, ’16, and ’18).
- BSU leads the all-time series 13-3 and have won the last seven meetings dating back to 2008 which includes a 59-37 victory Oct. 12 at Albertsons Stadium.
- In that meeting, UH turned the ball over three times in the first half, which BSU parlayed into 21 points and a 31-14 halftime lead. Quarterback Cole McDonald accounted for 305 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.
- BSU has won all seven meetings between the teams in Boise with an average margin of victory of 33.1 points per game.
- UH is 1-18 all-time against nationally ranked teams on the road, which includes an 0-5 mark versus ranked Boise State teams.
- UH has lost its last 12 games to Associated Press nationally ranked teams including losses to Washington and BSU this season. Hawai’i’s last win over an A.P. nationally ranked foe was against No. 19 Nevada in 2010 at Aloha Stadium. UH defeated San Diego State two weeks ago when the Aztecs were ranked No. 25 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
- UH is on the verge of featuring three 1,000-yard receivers in the same season, which would mark just the second time in program history and first since 2007. Currently Cedric Byrd II is the only receiver to crack the 1K mark with 1,049 yards. Jared Smart needs 85 yards and JoJo Ward is 94 yards from reaching that mark.