Game Preview: Warriors open Mountain West Conference play at Nevada on Saturday

he University of Hawai’i football team will open Mountain West play at Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 28 in a nationally televised match-up at Mackay Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors (3-1, 0-0 MW) will look to snap a five-game losing streak to the Wolf Pack (3-1, 0-0) in Reno. UH’s last win in Mackay Stadium occurred in 2007.
Game #5
Who: Hawai’i (3-1, 0-0 MW) vs. Nevada (3-10, 0-0 MW)
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. HT
Where: Reno, Nev.
Stadium: Mackay Stadium (30,000)
Television: ESPN2 (Spectrum Ch. 224/HD 1224 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 74/HD 1074). Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Ryan Leaf (analyst).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 2:30 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).
Video Streaming: espn.com/watch or the ESPN app
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: NevadaWolfPack.com
Series Information: Nevada leads 14-9
Game Storylines
- This week’s game is the fourth match-up for UH head coach Nick Rolovich against the program he previously served as offensive coordinator. Rolovich is 1-2 vs. Nevada with a win in his inaugural season of 2016 and consecutive losses in 2017 & ’18.
- Rolovich has been a part of this series every year since 2008 either as UH QB/OC (’08-11), Nevada OC (’12-15) or UH HC (’16-present) and has been on the winning side seven times in 11 games. He was 4-0 vs. Hawai’i as Nevada’s OC from 2012-15.
- Nevada leads the all-time series 14-9, including 8-1 in Reno. UH’s only win in Reno occurred in 2007 but have since lost five straight, losing by an average of 14.0 points per game.
- Nevada was UH’s first intercollegiate opponent when the schools met during the 1920 season. After that initial meeting, the teams faced off only three times over the next 80 years but have met every year since 2000.
- Hawai’i begins its eighth season in the Mountain West and owns a 14-42 (.250) all-time MW mark — 7-21 (.250) in home games and 7-21 (.250) in road games.
- UH is 16-24 all-time in conference openers. This season marks the 29th time, and third consecutive year, UH will open conference play on the road. Hawai’i is 10-18 in those games.
- This season marks the fourth time since 2012 that Nevada is Hawai’i’s conference-opening opponent (2012, ’13, and ’16). UH is 1-2 in those games.
- UH has started 3-1 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-93.
- Since 2009, UH has lost 10 consecutive games in the state of Nevada (0-5 vs. Nevada, 0-5 vs. UNLV).
- UH quarterback Cole McDonald needs 60 more passing yards to move past Dru Brown (5,273) for sixth on the school’s all-time passing yardage list. This season, McDonald is averaging 329.3 yards per game which ranks No. 8 nationally and No. 2 in the Mountain West.
- UH is 7-13 in road/neutral games under head coach Nick Rolovich, including a 6-6 mark in Mountain West road games.
- Nevada tight ends coach Timmy Chang was a four-year letterman for the Rainbow Warriors (2000-04) and a teammate of UH head coach Nick Rolovich during the 2000-01 seasons. Chang finished his UH career as the NCAA’s all-time leader with 17,072 passing yards.