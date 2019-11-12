Game Preview: Warriors can clinch bowl eligibility with a win at UNLV

Eddie Stansberry matched his career high with 26 points and Drew Buggs added 13 with the clinching free throws with six seconds left and Hawaii defeated Pacific 72-67 on Monday night to close the round-robin Rainbow Classic.

After Jeremiah Bailey hit a 3-pointer to pull the Tigers within one, a foul and a technical foul sent Stansberry to the line for a pair of free throws for a 70-67 lead. Then it was Buggs with the clinchers.