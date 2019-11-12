Game Preview: Warriors can clinch bowl eligibility with a win at UNLV

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to keep its West Division hopes alive when it travels to UNLV for a pivotal Mountain West match-up with UNLV, Saturday, Nov. 16. Kick-off is 1:00 p.m. PT (11:00 am HT) at Sam Boyd Stadium. A win on Saturday would also make the Rainbow Warriors (6-4, 3-3 MW) bowl eligible for the third time under head coach Nick Rolovich.
Game #11
Who: Hawai’i (6-4, 3-3 MW) vs. UNLV (2-7, 0-5 MW)
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
Time: 1:00 p.m. PT/11:00 a.m. HT
Where: Las Vegas, Nev.
Stadium: Sam Boyd Stadium (35,500)
Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 9:00 a.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).
Video Streaming: Live outside the state of Hawai’i via Facebook
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: UNLVRebels.com
Series Information: UH leads 16-12
Game Storylines:
- The teams are playing for the Island Showdown Trophy, which UH gained possession last season after a 35-28 victory in Honolulu. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro came off the bench and spurred a fourth quarter comeback, leading the Warriors to 22 unanswered points.
- The trophy is one of four rivalry trophies that UH competes for. The Warriors currently own three of those trophies along with the Paniolo Trophy (vs. Wyoming) and Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy (vs. San José State).
- Cordeiro had a hand in all three of UH’s trophy wins. Last week, he helped the Warriors to a 42-40 over San José State to claim the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy. In his first start as a true freshman last season, he directed a 17-13 victory over Wyoming to capture the Paniolo Trophy.
- UH leads the all-time series 16-12 however UNLV owns a 9-5 advantage in games played in Las Vegas. UNLV has won the last five meetings in Las Vegas with UH’s last victory at Sam Boyd Stadium in 2007.
- The home team has won nine of the last 10 meetings in the series. Five of the last six meetings have been decided by 8 points or less. In the last 14 meetings, the winning team has scored at least 31 points.
- A win on Saturday would give UH its seventh win and bowl eligibility for the third time under head coach Nick Rolovich. A win would also secure a non-losing Mountain West record for the third time under Rolovich.
- Rolovich is 8-7 in Mountain West road games, including a 2-1 mark this season. A win would give the Warriors a winning road record in MW play for the third time in four seasons and an overall winning road record for the first time since 2010.
- UH has surpassed 200-yards rushing in three consecutive games, the first time that has happened since 1994. The Warriors are averaging 221.3 rushing yards per game in their last three games with 10 rushing touchdowns. In addition, UH has generated 500+ yards of total offense in three straight games for the first time in the Rolovich era.
- UNLV (2-7, 0-5) was idle last week after suffering a 37-17 defeat at Colorado State on Nov. 2. The Rebels are 1-3 at home this season. UNLV has failed to score 20 points in six of nine games and are averaging 18.2 points per game in MW play.
- The last time UH defeated both Nevada and UNLV on the road in the same season was 2007. Since then, the Warriors had lost 10 straight to those teams until defeating Nevada, 54-3, on Sept. 28 in Reno.