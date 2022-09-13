The University of Hawai’i football team will host its annual Homecoming Game this week against Duquesne, Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The Rainbow Warriors (0-3) are in search of their first win of the season and will face the Dukes (1-2), who picked up their first win last week.

The teams played once prior during the 2018 season when the Rainbow Warriors won 42-21 at Aloha Stadium.

HAWAI’I (0-3, 0-0 MW) vs. DUQUESNE (1-2, 0-0 NEC) Date | Time Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346) Game Day Information Click here for the latest information about tickets, parking, food & beverage, activities and more. Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst) and Scott Robbs (sideline). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show. Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play), Mark Veneri (analyst), and Hunter Hughes (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Duquesne | Mountain West (PDF) Digital Program Rainbow Warriors Weekly (coming soon) Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall Record: 0-3 (1st season)

At Hawai’i: 0-3 (1st season)

SERIES VS DUQUESNE

Series Information: UH leads 1-0

In Honolulu: UH leads 1-0

In Pittsburgh: None

GAME STORYLINES

This week is UH’s Homecoming Game. The Warriors have won their last four Homecoming Games and are 40-29-1 all-time. UH has played a Homecoming Game every year since 1949 with the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

This week’s match-up with Duquesne is the second meeting between the teams after Hawai’i won the first, 42-21 in 2018 in Honolulu. That game was also UH’s Homecoming Game.

In the 2018 game, Duquesne led 14-0 to start the game before the Rainbow Warriors scored 35 unanswered led by quarterback Cole McDonald, who threw for 273 yards and five touchdowns.

This year’s Homecoming Game marks the earliest in school history. Previously the earliest Homecoming Game was Sept. 19, 2019 versus Central Arkansas.

UH head coach Timmy Chang won all four of his Homecoming Games as the starting quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors.

UH won last year's Homecoming Game, 27-24 over nationally ranked Fresno State.

UH has won its last 18 games against FCS teams dating back to the 2001 season. Hawai’i’s last loss to an FCS opponent was to Portland State in 2000 at Aloha Stadium.

UH is coming off a 56-10 loss at fourth-ranked Michigan last Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines led 42-0 at the half in a game in which kick-off was delayed one hour due to lightning in the area.

The loss dropped UH to 0-3 for the first time since 2013 when the team lost its first 11 games en route to a 1-11 season.

The Warriors have been out-scored 168-37 in their first three games this season. UH ranks No. 131 nationally in points allowed per game (56.0 ppg).

Duquesne (1-2) won its first game of the season last week after a 34-14 home victory over Thomas More. The Dukes opened the season with road losses at Florida State and Youngstown State.

Hawai’i is 0-2 at home this season while Duquesne is 0-2 on the road.

Duquesne is 1-5 all-time against FBS opponents with its only win at Ohio last season.

UH running back Dedrick Parson is the only Rainbow Warrior from the state of Pennsylvania. A native of Philadelphia, Pa., he is a graduate of Imhotep Charter High.

UH leads the country in passing attempts (136) but has yet to throw a passing touchdown through three games this season.



Game Day Promotions

Hawaiian Telcom is the game sponsor of “Homecoming” and will distribute 2,000 light up Pom Pom’s and award $175 in gift cards during the game. Each quarter of Homecoming will relive the past with UH football video highlights and top music hits to give flashbacks through the decades starting with the 1980’s.

The 1962 UH football team will be recognized for the 60 th anniversary that marked the return of football at the University after a team was not fielded for the 1961 season.

anniversary that marked the return of football at the University after a team was not fielded for the 1961 season. 5th Quarter : Following the game, there will be a 15 minute extra period that fans will be invited on to the field to meet and greet the UH football team.

: Following the game, there will be a 15 minute extra period that fans will be invited on to the field to meet and greet the UH football team. First 3,000 fans receive a UH Football card, presented by Waikiki Malia by Outrigger, with a chance to redeem for a special prize. (Cards to be distributed at Gates 2 & 3)

Free Souvenir Cards and Schedule Cards will be available for fans at Gates 2 & 3.

Farmers T-shirts will be tossed into the stands between the first and second quarters

A lucky student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge for a chance to win Raising Cane’s for a year

When the ‘Bows score two touchdowns, you win two free tacos from Jack in the Box. Bring your game tickets to redeem the offer! Two touchdowns today, two tacos tomorrow. Let’s go Bows!

FAN COLOR SCHEME FOR THIS GAME: KELLY GREEN or UH RETRO

Fans are encouraged to show their school spirit with the Hawaiʻi Athletics fan color scheme guide (PDF) for every regular season home football game. The color scheme for Saturday’s “Homecoming Game” is Kelly Green or UH Retro apparel.