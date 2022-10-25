The University of Hawai’i football team will attempt to hold on to the Paniolo Trophy when it hosts longtime rival Wyoming, Saturday, Oct. 29 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-6, 1-2 MW) reclaimed the rivalry trophy last season with a 38-14 win in Laramie. The Cowboys (5-3, 3-1) are coming off a 28-14 victory over Utah State last week while Hawai’i dropped its second late-game decision in the last three weeks with a 17-13 loss at Colorado State.

Game Day Promotions

Outrigger Resorts & Hotels is the game sponsor of Halloween Night and will award a 2 night stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger during the game.

The 1992 UH football team will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 92 season in which they capped an 11-2 record, won a share of its first WAC championship, Holiday Bowl victory and no.20 ranked in the final AP poll

One lucky fan will compete for $1,000 during the Allstate Field Goal Kick promotion during pre-game

First 3,000 fans receive a UH Football card, presented by Waikiki Malia by Outrigger, with a chance to redeem for a special prize. (Cards to be distributed at Gates 2 & 3)

Free Souvenir Cards and Schedule Cards will be available for fans at Gates 2 & 3

Farmers T-shirts will be tossed into the stands between the first and second quarters

A lucky student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge for a chance to win Raising Cane’s for a year

When the ‘Bows score two touchdowns, you win two free tacos from Jack in the Box. Bring your game tickets to redeem the offer! Two touchdowns today, two tacos tomorrow. Let’s go Bows!

Color Scheme

Saturday’s contest is the “Halloween” game and fans are encouraged to wear their finest Halloween Costume .

. There will be a costume contest and the winner will receive a $50 Kani Ka Pila Grille.

Reminder on some of the prohibited items include all bags (except clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″) and No weapons or weapon accessories of any kind, real or fictional (including whips, pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, fake weapons/props, etc.)

HAWAI’I (2-6, 1-2 MW) vs. WYOMING (5-3, 3-1 MW) Date | Time Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346) Game Day Information Click here for the latest information about tickets, parking, food & beverage, activities and more. Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst) and Scott Robbs (sideline). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show. Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play), Mark Veneri (analyst), and Hunter Hughes (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Wyoming (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF) Digital Program Rainbow Warriors Weekly (coming soon) Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall Record: 2-6 (1st season)

MW Record: 1-2

SERIES VS WYOMING

Series Information: WYO leads 15-11

In Honolulu: Tied 7-7

In Laramie: WYO leads 8-4

GAME STORYLINES