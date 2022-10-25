The University of Hawai’i football team will attempt to hold on to the Paniolo Trophy when it hosts longtime rival Wyoming, Saturday, Oct. 29 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m.
The Rainbow Warriors (2-6, 1-2 MW) reclaimed the rivalry trophy last season with a 38-14 win in Laramie. The Cowboys (5-3, 3-1) are coming off a 28-14 victory over Utah State last week while Hawai’i dropped its second late-game decision in the last three weeks with a 17-13 loss at Colorado State.
|HAWAI’I (2-6, 1-2 MW) vs. WYOMING (5-3, 3-1 MW)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. HT
|Location | Stadium
|Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346)
|Game Day Information
|Click here for the latest information about tickets, parking, food & beverage, activities and more.
|Television
|Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst) and Scott Robbs (sideline). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show.
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play), Mark Veneri (analyst), and Hunter Hughes (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT.
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | Wyoming (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF)
|Digital Program
|Rainbow Warriors Weekly (coming soon)
|Social Media
|@HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook
HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG
Overall Record: 2-6 (1st season)
MW Record: 1-2
SERIES VS WYOMING
Series Information: WYO leads 15-11
In Honolulu: Tied 7-7
In Laramie: WYO leads 8-4
GAME STORYLINES
- UH and Wyoming will play for the Paniolo Trophy, one of four rivalry trophies in the Mountain West that UH is involved with. UH reclaimed the trophy after a 38-14 victory in Laramie last season, its first win at War Memorial Stadium since 1991.
- It is the only rivalry trophy among the four that UH currently possesses.
- The Paniolo Trophy was established in 1979 and was played annually until 1997 while the schools were members of the Western Athletic Conference. The rivalry was renewed in 2013 when the schools met for the first time as Mountain West members.
- This week’s match-up is the 27th meeting between the teams with Wyoming holding a 15-11 overall advantage.
- UH has won the last two meetings in Honolulu, earning wins in 2014 (38-28) and 2018 (17-13) at Aloha Stadium.
- UH has a 7-18 all-time record against Mountain Division teams.
- Hawai’i (2-6, 1-2 MW) suffered its second last-minute loss of the season last week when Colorado State rallied for a 17-13 victory in Fort Collins. The Rams scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 remaining.
- Wyoming (5-3, 3-1) improved to 3-1 in Mountain West play following a 28-14 victory over Utah State last week in Laramie. The Cowboys sit in second place in the Mountain Division, one game behind Boise State (4-0).
- Both of UH’s Mountain West losses were by a combined six points.
- This week’s game begins a four-game stretch in which UH will play three games at Ching Complex. UH is 2-2 at home this season.
- A loss would give UH its third straight non-winning regular season record (4-4 in 2020, 6-7 in ’21).
- In its last four games, Hawai’i has turned the ball over three times compared to 10 combined turnovers in the first four games.
- UH has held its last three opponents to 17 points or less. The last time that happened was 2009. The Warriors have limited their opponents to just 49 points in those games for an average of 16.3 points per game. Prior to that, UH opponents were averaging 45.4 points per game.
- Since coming back from injury, Zion Bowens has led the team in receiving yards in each of the last three games. Bowens finished with 38 yards on two catches last week versus the Rams.
- UH has surrendered just one sack in the last three games. On the year, the Warriors have allowed 11 sacks through eight games.