Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors welcome a thousand fans to Clarence T.C. Ching complex for 2nd game versus New Mexico State this season

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i football team returns to the 50th State to host New Mexico State in a non-conference match-up, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Throughout the contest, UH will pay tribute to the late Colt Brennan, who passed away earlier this year.

Saturday’s game will also be played in front of a limited number of spectators. UH’s first three home games this season and all five home games last season were played without fans due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. All tickets for Saturday’s game are accounted for and eligible season ticket holders have already been contacted by the Ticket Office.

For those attending Saturday’s contest, please be sure to visit the Game Day page, which includes important information regarding vaccination and mask policy, LumiSight UH app, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

HAWAI’I (3-4, 1-2 Mountain West) vs. NEW MEXICO STATE (1-6) Date | Time Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,000) Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst). Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst) and Mark Veneri (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Chris Hart, Gary Dickman, and Arnold Martinez hosts “The New Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | New Mexico State | Mountain West (PDF) Digital Program Rainbow Warriors Weekly Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TODD GRAHAM

Overall record: 103-69 (14th season)

At Hawai’i: 8-8 (2nd season)

SERIES VS NEW MEXICO STATE

Series Information: UH leads 9-0

In Honolulu: UH leads 5-0

GAME STORYLINES

This week’s match-up is the back end of a rare, in-season home-and-home series with New Mexico State. The Rainbow Warriors defeated the Aggies, 41-21, in the first meeting on Sept. 25 in Las Cruces.

UH forced three turnovers in that game and scored 24 points in the final 17 minutes to break away for a 20-point victory and its first road win of the year.

Saturday’s game will also mark the first regular season home game played in front of spectators in nearly two years. A limited capacity of 1,000 is expected. UH’s last regular season home game with fans was Nov. 30, 2019 vs. Army. UH’s last game in Honolulu with fans was during the 2019 Hawai’i Bowl versus BYU.

UH will pay tribute to the late Colt Brennan throughout Saturday’s game. The legendary quarterback passed away in May at the age of 37. The native of Irvine, Calif., set multiple school and NCAA records during a decorated career that also saw him become a Heisman Trophy finalist. He helped lead UH to an unforgettable 12-0 regular-season in 2007. Brennan was inducted into the school’s Circle of Honor this year.

Hawai’i leads the all-time series with New Mexico State, 9-0, which began in 1978. The teams met every year from 2005-11 while as members of the Western Athletic Conference.

UH has won all five meetings in Honolulu — including a 45-34 victory in the final meeting as WAC rivals.

UH has scored 40 points or more in seven of the nine meetings and have averaged 43.8 points per game in the series.

The Aggies (1-6) were idle last week and enter the match-up having lost their last three games, most recently a 55-28 loss at Nevada, Oct. 9 in Reno.

NMSU’s only win this season was a 43-35 victory over South Carolina State. The Aggies are 0-4 on the road this season.

UH has a 24-27 all-time record against Independents.

UH has scored a touchdown on its opening drive in each of the last three games including a 74-yard pass play from Chevan Cordeiro to Nick Mardner in Hawai’i’s win at NMSU. Running back Dae Dae Hunter also scored on the first play in last week’s loss to Nevada on a 75-yard rush.

to in Hawai’i’s win at NMSU. Running back also scored on the first play in last week’s loss to Nevada on a 75-yard rush. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is 64 yards away from 1,000 career rushing yards. When he reaches that mark, he will become just the third UH signal caller joining Michael Carter and Glenn Freitas to reach that mark.

is 64 yards away from 1,000 career rushing yards. When he reaches that mark, he will become just the third UH signal caller joining Michael Carter and Glenn Freitas to reach that mark. In its first three home games, UH out-scored its opponents 45-7 in the first quarter.

PROMOTIONSPromotions: First Hawaiian Bank is the game sponsor of Colt Brennan Tribute night. Videoboard commemorations and on-field presentations will be featured throughout the game paying tribute to the most prolific Quarterback in UH football history.