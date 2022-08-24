HONOLULU – The Timmy Chang “Braddahhood” era begins this week as the University of Hawai’i football team hosts Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference, Saturday, Aug. 27 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in the 2022 season opener. Kick-off is 4:30 p.m., and the game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Chang, the former NCAA all-time passing leader, begins his inaugural season as head coach after taking over his alma mater in January.
HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG
Overall record: 0-0 (1st season)
At Hawai’i: 0-0 (1st season)
SERIES VS VANDERBILT
Series Information: First Meeting
GAME STORYLINES
- Hawai’i and Vanderbilt will be meeting for the first time on the football field.
- This season marks the sixth time UH will play in Week 0 and second time it is hosting a Week 0 game. UH has a 3-2 mark in Week 0 which includes a home win over Arizona (45-38) in 2019.
- UH is playing an SEC team for the first time since losing at Florida in the 2008 season opener. UH also closed out the 2007 season with a loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
- The last time UH hosted and defeated an SEC team was against Alabama in 2003 (37-29) at Aloha Stadium.
- UH is 3-9-1 all-time against current SEC teams, including a 3-5-1 record at home.
- Hawai’i is 63-37-5 (.624) all-time in season openers, with wins in four of the last five since 2017 and five of seven since 2015.
- UH has won seven straight home openers with the last loss coming against No. 25 Washington (17-16) in 2014.
- Hawai’i has won its last three home games against Power 5 opponents, beating Arizona and Oregon State in 2019 and Colorado in 2015. The last loss came against Oregon State in 2014.
- Record-setting quarterback Timmy Chang was named the 25th head coach in program history on Jan. 22, 2022, returning to his alma mater where he set the NCAA’s all-time passing (17,072) and total offense (16,910) records from 2000-04.
- Chang is looking to become the 11th head coach to win in his UH debut and the fifth to do so since the program began playing an all-collegiate schedule in 1966.
- Entering the second season playing in a retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, the Rainbow Warriors will play a home opener in front of fans for the first time since the 2019 season. Last year marked UH’s first season playing on campus in the program’s 106-year history.
- UH’s offensive line unit is among the most experienced in the country, ranking third nationally in number of starts returning with 109, trailing only Pitt (130) and UTSA (118).
- Hawai’i enters the season with 51 newcomers on the roster, including 28 transfers, 16 of which came from Power 5 schools.
- UH’s all-time record in the month of August is 7-8 (Division I era).
- UH has won its last seven non-conference home games with its last loss to Louisiana Tech in the 2018 Hawai’i Bowl.