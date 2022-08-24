HONOLULU – The Timmy Chang “Braddahhood” era begins this week as the University of Hawai’i football team hosts Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference, Saturday, Aug. 27 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in the 2022 season opener. Kick-off is 4:30 p.m., and the game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Chang, the former NCAA all-time passing leader, begins his inaugural season as head coach after taking over his alma mater in January.

GAME THEME vs. VANDERBILT – EVERYTHING GREEN

SPECIAL PRE-GAME CONCERT – THE GREEN

A pre-game concert featuring popular reggae band “The Green” will help kickoff the 2022 University of Hawai’i football season! The pre-game concert begins at 2:30 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center and is FREE to those with a UH-Vanderbilt game ticket.

Time : 2:30 p.m. (Arena gates open at 1:30 p.m.)

: 2:30 p.m. (Arena gates open at 1:30 p.m.) Where : SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Seating is general admission

: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Parking gates open at 12:30 p.m.

FREE admission with a UH-Vanderbilt game ticket Your game ticket will be scanned at the SimpliFi Arena entrance

Food and beverages will be sold inside SimpliFi Arena

No re-entry into the concert

PROMOTIONS & GIVEAWAYS

Bank of Hawaii is the game sponsor of the home football opener “Everything Green” and will award over 42,000 Hawaiian Airlines Miles during the game. 2,000 light sticks will be distributed to fans showing their Bank of Hawaii credit or debit card at the Bank of Hawaii booth behind the Ewa end zone.

First 3,000 fans receive a UH Football card, presented by Waikiki Malia by Outrigger, with a chance to redeem for a special prize

Free Souvenir Cards and Schedule Cards will be available for fans

Farmers T-shirts will be tossed into the stands between the first and second quarters

A lucky student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge for a chance to win Raising Cane’s for a year

When the ‘Bows score two touchdowns, you win two free tacos from Jack in the Box. Bring your game tickets to redeem the offer! Two touchdowns today, two tacos tomorrow. Let’s go Bows!

FAN COLOR SCHEME FOR THIS GAME: GREEN-OUT

Fans are encouraged to show their school spirit with the Hawaiʻi Athletics fan color scheme guide (PDF) for every regular season home football game. The color scheme for Saturday’s season-opener is a “Green-Out” and fans are encouraged to wear Green.

HAWAI’I (0-0, 0-0 MW) vs. VANDERBILT (0-0, 0-0 SEC) Date | Time Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 | 4:30 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346) Game Day Information Click here for the latest information about tickets, parking, food & beverage, activities and more. Television CBS Sports Network. Rich Walz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), and Sherree Burruss (sideline). Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play), Mark Veneri (analyst), and Hunter Hughes (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 2:30 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Vanderbilt | Mountain West (PDF) Digital Program Rainbow Warriors Weekly Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall record: 0-0 (1st season)

At Hawai’i: 0-0 (1st season)

SERIES VS VANDERBILT

Series Information: First Meeting

GAME STORYLINES