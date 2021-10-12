Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors travel to Reno for Saturday night showdown with Nevada

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to continue its winning ways with a Mountain West match-up with Nevada Saturday, Oct. 16 at Mackay Stadium. Kick-off is 7:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. HT) and the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.
The Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 1-1 MW), who were idle last week, have won their last two games which includes an upset of previously nationally ranked Fresno State two weeks ago in Honolulu. The Wolf Pack (4-1, 1-0) also enter the match-up having won their last two games.
|HAWAI’I (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) vs. NEVADA (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 | 7:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. HT
|Location | Stadium
|Reno, Nev. | Mackay Stadium (30,000)
|Television
|CBS Sports Network. Dave Ryan (play-by-play), Corey Chavous (analyst), and Desmond Purnell (sidelines).
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Chris Hart, Gary Dickman, and Arnold Martinez hosts “The New Countdown To Kickoff.”
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | Nevada (PDF) | Mountain West
|Social Media
|@HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook
- Saturday’s match-up is the 26th meeting between the schools. Nevada leads the series 14-11 including an 8-2 advantage in Reno. Nevada was UH’s first intercollegiate opponent when the schools met during the 1920 season.
- After that initial meeting, the teams faced off only three times over the next 80 years but have met every year since 2000.
- UH defeated Nevada 54-3 in Reno in 2019 for the program’s largest margin of victory ever in a Mountain West contest. In that game, the Rainbow Warriors raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead and concluded with 512 yards of total offense, while holding the Wolf Pack to a season-low 203.
- Last year, UH handed Nevada its first loss of the season after a 24-21 victory in Honolulu. The win was Hawai’i’s second straight over the Wolf Pack and marked the first time that UH beat Nevada in consecutive years since winning three straight from 2006-08. The victory was the closest margin by either team in the last 13 meetings
- Nevada head coach Jay Norvell spent one season on Todd Graham‘s staff at Arizona State in 2016 before being hired by Nevada. At ASU, Norvell served as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
- Nevada assistant coach Timmy Chang is in his fifth season at Nevada, coaching the wide receivers in 2021 after three seasons as tight end coach. The former UH quarterback once held the NCAA record for passing yards.
- Nevada leads the Mountain West and ranks No. 2 nationally with an average of 4.40 sacks per game. UH is 94th nationally in sacks allowed at 2.67 per game.
- Beginning this week, UH’s next three Mountain West opponents have a combined win-loss record of 12-3 (Nevada, 4-1; Utah State, 3-2; San Diego State, 5-0). Hawai’i’s last three conference opponents are a combined 6-9.
- This Saturday’s game marks UH’s fourth of seven road games this season. Hawai’i is 1-2 on the road this year and is 2-4 in true road games under coach Todd Graham.
- Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is 64 yards away from 1,000 career rushing yards. When he reaches that mark, he will become just the third UH signal caller joining Michael Carter and Glenn Freitas to reach that mark.
- UH has rushed for better than 200 yards in two straight games and three times overall this season. Hawai’i is averaging 159.3 rushing yards per game this season.
- Defensively, UH is tied for third nationally with 16 turnovers caused. In the last two games, the Warriors have combined for nine turnovers (5 INT, 4 FR), including a season-high six takeaways in an upset over Fresno State two weeks ago.