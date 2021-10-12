Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors travel to Reno for Saturday night showdown with Nevada

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to continue its winning ways with a Mountain West match-up with Nevada Saturday, Oct. 16 at Mackay Stadium. Kick-off is 7:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. HT) and the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 1-1 MW), who were idle last week, have won their last two games which includes an upset of previously nationally ranked Fresno State two weeks ago in Honolulu. The Wolf Pack (4-1, 1-0) also enter the match-up having won their last two games.

HAWAI’I (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) vs. NEVADA (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) Date | Time Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 | 7:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Reno, Nev. | Mackay Stadium (30,000) Television CBS Sports Network. Dave Ryan (play-by-play), Corey Chavous (analyst), and Desmond Purnell (sidelines). Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Chris Hart, Gary Dickman, and Arnold Martinez hosts “The New Countdown To Kickoff.” Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Nevada (PDF) | Mountain West Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook