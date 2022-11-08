The Unviersity of Hawai’i football team begins a two-game homestand this week with a Mountain West match-up against Utah State, Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m. HT. The Rainbow Warriors (2-8, 1-4 MW) will look to end a six-game losing streak to the Aggies (4-5, 3-2) and win for the first time in the series since 2010. UH is coming off a 55-13 loss to Fresno State last week for its third straight defeat.

Game Day Promotions

HAWAI'I (2-8, 1-4 MW) vs. UTAH STATE (4-5, 3-2 MW) Date | Time Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O'ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346) Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst) and Scott Robbs (sideline). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show. Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play), Mark Veneri (analyst), and Hunter Hughes (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai'i Island), and KTOH (Kaua'i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts "The Countdown To Kickoff" at 4:00 p.m. HT.

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall Record: 2-8 (1st season)

MW Record: 1-4

SERIES VS UTAH STATE

Series Information: USU leads 11-6

In Honolulu: USU leads 5-4

In Logan: USU leads 6-2

GAME STORYLINES