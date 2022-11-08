The Unviersity of Hawai’i football team begins a two-game homestand this week with a Mountain West match-up against Utah State, Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m. HT. The Rainbow Warriors (2-8, 1-4 MW) will look to end a six-game losing streak to the Aggies (4-5, 3-2) and win for the first time in the series since 2010. UH is coming off a 55-13 loss to Fresno State last week for its third straight defeat.
HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG
Overall Record: 2-8 (1st season)
MW Record: 1-4
SERIES VS UTAH STATE
Series Information: USU leads 11-6
In Honolulu: USU leads 5-4
In Logan: USU leads 6-2
GAME STORYLINES
- Saturday’s match-up is the 18th meeting between the teams with Utah State holding an 11-6 advantage.
- The Aggies have won the last six meetings in the series, including the last five by 20+ points (31.0 avg.).
- USU has won three straight games in Honolulu. UH’s last home win over the Aggies was in 2009 (49-6). USU holds a 5-4 advantage in games played in Honolulu.
- The Aggies have won all five contests as Mountain West members. Prior to that while the schools were part of the Western Athletic Conference, UH won five of the seven contests.
- Fifteen of the 17 all-time meetings have been decided by double-digits, including Utah State’s 51-31 win in Logan last season. The two games decided by single digits were the first-ever meeting in 1927 (UH won 21-20) and in 2011 (USU won 35-31). Both of those games were held in Honolulu.
- UH (2-8, 1-4 MW) dropped its third straight game last week after a 55-13 loss to Fresno State in Fresno, Calif. The Warriors trailed 31-0 at the half and 55-0 in the fourth quarter before scoring two late touchdowns.
- USU (4-5, 3-2) won for the third time in its last four games following a 27-10 home win over New Mexico. The Aggies out-scored the Lobos 20-0 in the second half.
- UH is 2-3 at home this season while the Aggies are 1-3 on the road.
- UH is averaging 20.4 points per game at home compared to 15.2 points per game on the road.
- A loss by Hawai’i this week would be its fourth straight and match its longest losing streak since 2018, the same season 18th-ranked USU handed UH its fourth straight defeat after a 56-17 victory in Honolulu.
- UH is assured of a losing season for the second straight year.
- In the last three games, UH linebacker Logan Taylor has 40 total tackles which is second-most nationally during that span behind Old Dominion’s Jason Henderson (58).
- UH running back Tylan Hines has a team-high 182 yards rushing on 22 carries (8.3 avg.) in the last two games along with five receptions for 53 yards. He leads the team with a 7.6 yards per carry average on the year.
- UH is tied for eighth nationally with 19 players with a reception this season. Central Michigan and Georgia are tied for first with 21. Last week, two players caught their first passes of the season—Steven Fiso and Alex Perry.